$26.18 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report sales of $26.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.26 million to $28.10 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $47.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $136.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $146.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $177.50 million, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $201.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

