26,298 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in State Street by 6,822.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in State Street by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in State Street by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 649,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 503,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

