27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 27221 (LGO.V) from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

27221 has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

