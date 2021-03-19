289,438 Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 289,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Curis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Curis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $11,434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 591,345 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.29. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

