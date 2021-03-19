29,014 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of G opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

