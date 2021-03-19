$291.88 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post sales of $291.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $3.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,535.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,131 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $217.26 on Friday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.