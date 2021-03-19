29,220 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.