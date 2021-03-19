2key.network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $268,981.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00052369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00649279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024575 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,227,841 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.