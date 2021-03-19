$300.25 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post $300.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.74 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $290.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

MGI opened at $6.86 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,098.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 268,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

