330,300 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 556,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

