$336.70 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $336.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.10 million and the highest is $350.60 million. Nutanix posted sales of $318.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.65 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

