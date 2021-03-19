$34.80 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report sales of $34.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.39 million and the lowest is $34.10 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $141.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $142.20 million, with estimates ranging from $139.41 million to $146.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million.

RBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,074 shares of company stock worth $42,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.