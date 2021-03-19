$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $22.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.88 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $72.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,822. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

