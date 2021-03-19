$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $22.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.88 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $72.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,822. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.