3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of 3M worth $307,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $192.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

