$41.43 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce sales of $41.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.76 million to $48.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $209.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.57 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $298.33 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $337.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $758,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

