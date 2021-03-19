45,000 Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,391,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

AVIR stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.89. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.