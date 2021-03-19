$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the highest is $47.00 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $35.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCNE stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $430.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

