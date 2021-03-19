48,353 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in SEI Investments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.23. 12,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,761. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

