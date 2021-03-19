$5.88 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce $5.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.48 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

