$505.44 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report sales of $505.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Acushnet reported sales of $408.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

