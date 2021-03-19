$514.73 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post $514.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the highest is $532.10 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover At Home Group.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,757 shares of company stock worth $4,644,476. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

