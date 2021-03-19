54,000 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by EMJ Capital Ltd.

EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 17,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,087. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

