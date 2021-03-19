$573.84 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $573.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.21 million and the highest is $623.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $637.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

