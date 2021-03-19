$578.57 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce $578.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $558.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $64.41 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

