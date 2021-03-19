$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report $58.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the lowest is $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $350.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $497.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $414.92 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $615.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.86 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $781.33 million, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,063,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

