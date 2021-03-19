$6.62 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $6.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.34 billion and the lowest is $5.85 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $28.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $31.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,182.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,402 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 36.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

