6,000 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

MTN traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.18. 3,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,175. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.87 and a 200 day moving average of $264.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

