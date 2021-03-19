$64.30 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce sales of $64.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $281.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.39 million to $285.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $317.85 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

CERT stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $32,406,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

