68,721 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dril-Quip as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 9,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.