68,931 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Trinity Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $640,301. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

TRN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

