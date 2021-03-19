690,516 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 690,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

