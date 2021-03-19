$725.57 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $725.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.11 million and the lowest is $721.03 million. Spire posted sales of $715.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

