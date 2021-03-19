726,558 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 726,558 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,004,000. Xilinx comprises approximately 3.4% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Xilinx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,620,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,151 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.63. 53,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

