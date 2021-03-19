$76.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $76.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the highest is $76.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $339.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $107,265.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $257,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,806 shares of company stock worth $4,996,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

