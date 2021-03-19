$79.72 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post $79.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.44 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $96.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $358.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.81 million to $364.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $458.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,541.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $1,710.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,128.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $728.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 227 shares of company stock valued at $197,321 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

