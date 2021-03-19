888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 888 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EIHDF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 17,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. 888 has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

