89,226 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.19 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

