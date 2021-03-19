8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin Sells 439 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $14,298.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,542.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

