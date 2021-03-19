8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $49,832.10 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 96 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $3,636.48.

EGHT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 5,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,704. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,486,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in 8X8 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,832,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Mizuho raised their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

