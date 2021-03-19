8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $49,832.10 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 96 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $3,636.48.
EGHT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 5,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,704. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,486,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in 8X8 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,832,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Mizuho raised their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
