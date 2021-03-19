8X8 PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 94.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

