8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.