$92.33 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $92.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $347.21 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

MBIN stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

