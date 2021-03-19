92,420 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

