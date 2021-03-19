$97.05 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $97.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.08 million. Euronav reported sales of $383.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $648.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.99 million to $680.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $861.35 million, with estimates ranging from $838.04 million to $884.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EURN. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.