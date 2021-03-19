$990.62 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post sales of $990.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $966.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Catalent posted sales of $760.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of CTLT opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $127.68.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,616,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 67.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

