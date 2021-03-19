99,675 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,835. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

