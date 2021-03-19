A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $483.69

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.69 ($6.32) and traded as high as GBX 490.33 ($6.41). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 469.50 ($6.13), with a volume of 138,889 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 483.69. The firm has a market cap of £525.98 million and a PE ratio of 25.11.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

