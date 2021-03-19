A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for about 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 914,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after purchasing an additional 293,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4,412.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $130,280.00. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,179 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $68.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

