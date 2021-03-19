Aaron Tachibana Sells 2,446 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20.

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.