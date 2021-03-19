Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $1.52 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002601 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $73.64 million and $27.99 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00636505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

GHST is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 51,850,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,290,445 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

